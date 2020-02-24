Apergy (NYSE:APY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.38

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 1936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Apergy by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after buying an additional 894,418 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth $23,480,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth $14,364,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 847.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 555,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 496,532 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 623,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after buying an additional 380,487 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apergy (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

