Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Apergy worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APY. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apergy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apergy by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Apergy alerts:

Shares of APY traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 263,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.47.

Several brokerages have commented on APY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.32.

About Apergy

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.