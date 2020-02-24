Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) versus Equinix (NYSE:EQIX) Financial Review

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 51.85% 25.88% 7.32% Equinix 9.12% 5.84% 2.20%

99.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $9.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Apartment Investment and Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and Equinix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 4 3 0 2.43 Equinix 1 1 16 1 2.89

Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus target price of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.20%. Equinix has a consensus target price of $620.37, indicating a potential downside of 5.43%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Equinix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $914.29 million 9.04 $474.08 million $2.50 22.20 Equinix $5.56 billion 9.54 $507.45 million $22.81 28.76

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats Apartment Investment and Management on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

