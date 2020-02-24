Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) EVP Sells $832,050.00 in Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $55.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is 65.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,223,000 after buying an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,948 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,587,000 after purchasing an additional 584,259 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,439,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 406,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 369,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

