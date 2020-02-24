ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,028,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANIP traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.24. 2,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $742.81 million, a PE ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.06. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

