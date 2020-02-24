Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Societe Generale cut Anglo American to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,245.33 ($29.54).

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,041 ($26.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,953.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 237.33. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

