Analyzing SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Internap (NASDAQ:INAP)

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) and Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SVMK has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internap has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SVMK and Internap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVMK $307.42 million 9.10 -$73.86 million ($0.56) -37.09 Internap $317.37 million 0.08 -$62.50 million ($3.01) -0.32

Internap has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internap, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SVMK and Internap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVMK 0 1 5 0 2.83 Internap 0 0 4 0 3.00

SVMK currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Internap has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 722.28%. Given Internap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Internap is more favorable than SVMK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of SVMK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Internap shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of SVMK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Internap shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SVMK and Internap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVMK -24.02% -26.99% -9.90% Internap -27.36% N/A -11.02%

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith. The company was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

