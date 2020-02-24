Analyzing Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNV)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.74%. Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. Given Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -26.13% -24.97% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85%

Risk & Volatility

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of -6.92, meaning that its stock price is 792% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 19.97 -$31.58 million ($1.34) -7.66 Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.16 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.30

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

