Analyzing Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Perdoceo Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services -0.80% -6.17% -1.40% Perdoceo Education 11.15% 25.48% 17.74%

65.9% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perdoceo Education has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Perdoceo Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $263.20 million 0.24 -$6.55 million ($0.27) -9.22 Perdoceo Education $627.70 million 2.03 $55.18 million $1.37 13.26

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Lincoln Educational Services. Lincoln Educational Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perdoceo Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and Perdoceo Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.56%. Perdoceo Education has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.09%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Lincoln Educational Services on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and information technology areas. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names. As of December 31, 2018, it had 10,525 students enrolled. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses. The company offers doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and associate degrees, as well as certificate programs. It also provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, criminal justice, and healthcare management; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 34,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

