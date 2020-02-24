Analyzing Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (NASDAQ:BESIY)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) and BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Kopin has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industrs has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kopin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industrs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -116.39% -69.67% -51.34% BE Semiconductor Industrs 22.76% 30.93% 12.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kopin and BE Semiconductor Industrs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $24.47 million 1.39 -$35.87 million ($0.48) -0.84 BE Semiconductor Industrs $398.98 million 8.33 $160.92 million N/A N/A

BE Semiconductor Industrs has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin.

Summary

BE Semiconductor Industrs beats Kopin on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens. The company's products are used in industrial and public safety applications; consumer augmented and virtual reality wearable headsets; soldier, avionic, and military armored vehicle applications; 3D optical inspection systems; and training and simulation markets. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About BE Semiconductor Industrs

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

