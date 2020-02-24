Analyzing JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) & Autohome (NASDAQ:ATHM)

JMU Ltd- (NASDAQ:JMU) and Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get JMU Ltd- alerts:

1.4% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of JMU Ltd- shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Autohome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JMU Ltd- $36.46 million 0.19 -$123.24 million N/A N/A Autohome $1.21 billion 8.17 $417.57 million $4.10 20.41

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than JMU Ltd-.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for JMU Ltd- and Autohome, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JMU Ltd- 0 0 0 0 N/A Autohome 2 5 5 0 2.25

Autohome has a consensus target price of $96.42, indicating a potential upside of 15.20%. Given Autohome’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autohome is more favorable than JMU Ltd-.

Volatility & Risk

JMU Ltd- has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autohome has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JMU Ltd- and Autohome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JMU Ltd- N/A N/A N/A Autohome 38.06% 26.87% 20.02%

Summary

Autohome beats JMU Ltd- on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JMU Ltd-

JMU Limited operates a business-to-business online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform networking services focus on local entertainment and lifestyle services, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and beauty salons, as well as allow local merchants to create online stores and make direct sales to their target customers for consumption at their brick and mortar stores. It primarily offers food ingredients, seasonings, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, hotel appliances, tableware, kitchen appliances, office appliances, furniture, hotel and restaurant decoration, and hotel and restaurant information systems through its ccjoin.com Website, as well as mobile applications. The company was formerly known as JM WOWO and changed its name to JMU Limited in December 2016. JMU Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

Receive News & Ratings for JMU Ltd- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMU Ltd- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.