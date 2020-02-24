Analyzing Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) & CHF Solutions (OTCMKTS:CHFS)

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Escalon Medical and CHF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CHF Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and CHF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical -0.52% -3.13% -0.94% CHF Solutions -317.60% -229.50% -166.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Escalon Medical and CHF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $9.63 million N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A CHF Solutions $5.00 million 0.38 -$17.03 million ($42.14) -0.01

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than CHF Solutions.

Summary

Escalon Medical beats CHF Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, and disposable blood set and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

