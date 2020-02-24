Analyzing Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) and Restoration Robotics (OTCMKTS:HAIR)

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) and Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Encision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Restoration Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Encision and Restoration Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encision 0 0 0 0 N/A Restoration Robotics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Restoration Robotics has a consensus target price of $0.93, suggesting a potential downside of 88.63%. Given Restoration Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Restoration Robotics is more favorable than Encision.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Encision and Restoration Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encision $8.80 million 0.86 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Restoration Robotics $21.96 million 15.22 -$28.73 million ($0.86) -9.51

Encision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Restoration Robotics.

Volatility and Risk

Encision has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restoration Robotics has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its share price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Encision and Restoration Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encision -3.32% -11.73% -6.42% Restoration Robotics -153.44% -1,908.92% -99.86%

Summary

Restoration Robotics beats Encision on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encision

Encision Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's AEM instruments product line includes a range of endo-mechanical instruments, including scissors, graspers, and dissectors, as well as fixed-tip electrodes and suction-irrigation electrodes. It also provides various handles, which are used for advanced laparoscopic procedures that incorporate stiffer shafts and ergonomic features; AEM EndoShield 2 burn protection systems; and AEM Burn Protection Cable, as well as markets AEM monitor product line that is used in conjunction with AEM instruments. The company sells its products through a network of direct and independent sales representatives. Encision Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites. Its system includes the ARTAS Hair Studio application, an interactive three-dimensional patient consultation tool that enables a physician to create a simulated hair transplant model for use in patient consultations. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

