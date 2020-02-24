Analysts Set Kering (EPA:KER) Target Price at €601.00

Kering (EPA:KER) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €599.92 ($697.58).

KER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €595.00 ($691.86) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €645.00 ($750.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Kering stock traded down €26.50 ($30.81) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €535.10 ($622.21). 487,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €580.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €516.31.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

