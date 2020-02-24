Analysts Set Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target at $35.20

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of ALTR traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 305,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.39. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $27.91 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $86,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $131,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,810 shares of company stock worth $6,762,431. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,476 shares of the software’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 46.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,204,960 shares of the software’s stock valued at $110,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,463 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,379,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 20.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the software’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

