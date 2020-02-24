Analysts Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $62.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Great Southern Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $99,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 50,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.62. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,548. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $809.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.32.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

