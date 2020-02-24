Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ares Capital reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

