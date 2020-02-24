Analysts Anticipate Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Sophiris Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sophiris Bio.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:SPHS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.73. 211,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Sophiris Bio has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sophiris Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sophiris Bio (SPHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.