Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. FS Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.5% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $60.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSBW. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. 233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,186. The stock has a market cap of $232.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $485,084. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

