Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $504,300.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $122.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.59.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.