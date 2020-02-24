American Woodmark (AMWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $114.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

