American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) vs. Blue Calypso (NASDAQ:BCYP) Financial Survey

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of American Public Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Blue Calypso shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Public Education and Blue Calypso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education 4.64% 6.68% 5.68% Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Public Education and Blue Calypso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 2 0 0 2.00 Blue Calypso 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.21%. Given American Public Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Blue Calypso.

Volatility & Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Calypso has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Blue Calypso’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $297.69 million 1.31 $25.64 million $1.62 15.62 Blue Calypso N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Calypso.

Summary

American Public Education beats Blue Calypso on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Blue Calypso Company Profile

Blue Calypso, Inc. engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements. The company enables retailers to harness the power and adoption that mobile devices bring to the consumer shopping experience; connect brands with store visitors; leverages their brand affinity across the social media channels; and tracks performance, monitors engagement, manages attribution, and delivers real-time analytics on client's promotions and location-based content. Its products and services include KIOSENTRIX, which provides manufacturers and brick-and-mortar retailers a way of engaging with store visitors when they are on the path-to-purchase; and Blue Calypso Labs that offer outsourced consulting and customized software development services to clients. Blue Calypso, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

