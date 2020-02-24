Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

