Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.
Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
