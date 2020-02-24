Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Sells $19,807,727.60 in Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CEO Dean Stoecker sold 129,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $19,807,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $4,370,700.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $3,636,300.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $2,868,300.00.

AYX stock opened at $137.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $160.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYX. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Alteryx by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

