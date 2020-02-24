Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $3,060,800.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,082 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

