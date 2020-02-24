ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 1,441.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACES stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

