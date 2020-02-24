Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $10.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. 2,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Alphatec news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 425.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 75,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 700.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 1,369,901 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 116,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alphatec by 143.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.