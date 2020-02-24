Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells $4,583,765.25 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALNY opened at $131.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

