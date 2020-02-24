Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells $4,583,765.25 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ALNY opened at $131.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.41. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.
ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.
