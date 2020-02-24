Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ally Financial have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2019 results reflect rise in revenues and higher deposit balance. The company’s efforts to diversify revenues, opportunistic buyouts (including the deal to buy CardWorks), rise in consumer loan demand and improving net finance revenues are likely to support profits. Additionally, the company's impressive capital deployment actions reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, mounting operating expenses (due to organic and inorganic expansion strategy) are likely to hurt the bottom line. Steadily deteriorating credit quality is a major near-term concern. Further, presence of high level of debt makes us apprehensive and might hamper its financials.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

ALLY stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.78. 159,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

