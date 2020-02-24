Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 78,972 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.