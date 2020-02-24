Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.22.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 83.11% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.