Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.22.
NYSE:ALSN opened at $44.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $52.67.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
