Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. Alliance Resource Partners makes up about 9.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 491,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 273,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 209,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 49,946 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. 7,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,368. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

