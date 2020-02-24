Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Sells $472,244.25 in Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 67.06%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Allegion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 3,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.