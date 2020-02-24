Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $137.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $128.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Allegion by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,937,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 189.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Allegion by 3,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

