AlarmCom (ALRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ALRM stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital upgraded AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.
AlarmCom Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.