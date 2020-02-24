AlarmCom (ALRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. AlarmCom has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

Get AlarmCom alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital upgraded AlarmCom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

In other AlarmCom news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AlarmCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlarmCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.