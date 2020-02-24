Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Given $150.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $150.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. ValuEngine cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Alamo Group stock traded down $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.24. 839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average is $118.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after buying an additional 106,189 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 197,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

