Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 98.09% and a negative net margin of 1,791.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 642,294 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,840,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

