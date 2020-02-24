Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking.

