Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
