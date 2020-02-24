Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells $1,093,401.42 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

