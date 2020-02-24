Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €12.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AF. Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €10.15 ($11.80) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.18 ($13.00).

Shares of Air France KLM stock opened at €9.08 ($10.56) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.89. Air France KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

