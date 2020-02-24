Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$45.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen cut Air Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.33.

Shares of AC opened at C$42.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.51. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$30.86 and a 12-month high of C$52.71.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 2,146 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.17, for a total value of C$107,665.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,511.20. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 12,500 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.79, for a total value of C$622,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at C$469,245.46. Insiders sold a total of 19,005 shares of company stock worth $946,314 over the last ninety days.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

