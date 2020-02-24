Aimia (AIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Aimia stock opened at C$3.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.53. Aimia has a 1-year low of C$2.99 and a 1-year high of C$4.30. The company has a market cap of $354.87 million and a P/E ratio of 0.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Aimia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aimia from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

