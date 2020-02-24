Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.50) -0.33 Amgen $23.36 billion 5.62 $7.84 billion $14.82 15.03

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Aevi Genomic Medicine. Aevi Genomic Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Aevi Genomic Medicine has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aevi Genomic Medicine and Amgen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aevi Genomic Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A Amgen 1 11 12 0 2.46

Amgen has a consensus target price of $238.35, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Amgen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than Aevi Genomic Medicine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Amgen shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Aevi Genomic Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Amgen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aevi Genomic Medicine and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aevi Genomic Medicine N/A -898.31% -286.73% Amgen 33.57% 85.52% 14.89%

Summary

Amgen beats Aevi Genomic Medicine on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease. The company also develops AEVI-005, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of pediatric rare diseases. It has a strategic collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. for an early stage monoclonal antibody program in an ultra-orphan pediatric indication. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

