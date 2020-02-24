Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. Nomura reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

NYSE AAP traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.65. 122,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

