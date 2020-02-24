ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of ADTRAN worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 6,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 13,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADTN opened at $9.36 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.29.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

