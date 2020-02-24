Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.11.

Aaron’s stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 258,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 111,787 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

