Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 577.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.44. 610,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,667. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Aaron’s to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

