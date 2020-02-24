$706.85 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to post sales of $706.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $706.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $707.50 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $183.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

OPCH stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.39. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

