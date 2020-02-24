69,454 Shares in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Xencor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. State Street Corp raised its position in Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter worth about $6,264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xencor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $46.33.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.24.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $10,819,016. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

