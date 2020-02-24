5,542 Shares in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Oil-Dri Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ODC opened at $36.36 on Monday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $276.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 5.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

